Watch Lady Gaga Sing the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga delivered a rendition of the nationwide anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration that was each respectful, and really Lady Gaga.

Wearing a good black long-sleeved shirt embellished a golden dove brooch, and a billowing, vibrant crimson gown, Gaga sang right into a golden microphone. She drew out the track’s notes, singing with correct, Streisand-esque pronunciation that nonetheless featured many prospers.

She raised her left fist on the phrase “proudly,” and gestured together with her proper hand all through the track. She introduced prospers on “residence of the courageous,” and drew out “banner but wave.” And, as she typically does after performances, she was crying gently after she completed.

Lady Gaga sings the US nationwide anthem at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/GVvXy1QJ1d — BBC Information (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

She was adopted by Jennifer Lopez singing “America the Stunning” and Biden’s inaugural speech. There’s additionally a primetime community particular Wednesday evening hosted by Tom Hanks and that includes performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

My intention is to acknowledge our previous, be therapeutic for our current, and passionate for a future the place we work collectively lovingly. I’ll sing to the hearts of all individuals who dwell on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

I pray tomorrow might be a day of peace for all People. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not concern. A day for dreaming of our future pleasure as a rustic. A dream that’s non-violent, a dream that gives security for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

A Lady Gaga nationwide anthem shouldn’t be an untested commodity: She gained reward for her rendition at the opening of Tremendous Bowl 50 in 2016. Gaga has historical past with President-elect Biden, too. After the 2020 race was known as for him, she tweeted, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American individuals, you simply gave the world one in every of the best acts of kindness and bravado humanity has ever seen… Nothing however love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST feminine VP elected to the White Home. Additionally, solution to go PA.”

The reference to the Keystone state was a nod to the election-eve look Gaga made in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2 at a drive-in marketing campaign rally, the place she said plainly, “Vote for Joe. He’ an excellent individual.” Addressing males, she additionally known as his Republican incumbent opponent Donald Trump “a person who believes his fame provides him the proper to seize one in every of your daughters or sisters or moms or wives by any a part of their our bodies.”

Again in October 2017, Biden and Lady Gaga teamed up for a PSA about sexual assault on behalf of Itsonus.org, with Gaga tweeting out a video message from herself and Biden, whom she described as “my buddy.” Biden additionally tweeted the message, saying at the time, “Honored to work with a lady of nice braveness, my pal Lady Gaga. Along with her management, and your assist, we will change the tradition.”

The Biden-Harris inaugural occasions will replicate Hollywood’s embrace of Democrats basically and Biden particularly. The longtime Democratic senator from Delaware developed robust business relationships throughout his eight years as Vice President in the Obama administration.

In January 2017, “America’s Bought Expertise” alumnus Jackie Evancho carried out “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Trump-Pence inauguration.