Watch Lahore Confidential Film Obtain Leaked By way of Filmyhit kuttymovies downloadhub

Lahore Confidential Film Obtain: Lahore Confidential superstar Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh throughout the name place. Lahore Confidential is the second one installment in ZEE5’s Confidential franchise that started with London Confidential.

Lahore ZEE5 Confidential Authentic Film premiered on ZEE5 on February 4. Then again, the internet movie {obtain} internet web page has leaked this movie online in complete top quality. Lahore Confidential Obtain provides many hacking internet websites like Tamil Rockers and various other internet websites provide {obtain} link to shopper.

Sequence, now the Lahore Confidential Internet Sequence is introduced in Zee5.

Obtain Complete Film 360p & Obtain Complete Film 480 & Obtain Complete Film 720p & Obtain Complete Film 1080p

Lahore Confidential revolves spherical an Indian secret agent Ananya (Richa Chadha) and an ISI agent Rauf (Arunoday Singh). Kunal Kohli, who directed Lahore Confidential. Lahore Confidential Internet Film is a secret agent mystery franchise.

The confidential tale of Lahore revolves spherical an Indian girl who’s a secret agent. Rauf is an ISI agent. The 2, unaware of each other’s identities, fall in love and their love tale blossoms amid emerging cross-border tensions.

Richa Chadda, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh superstar in Lahore Confidential. Directed through Kunal Kohli and produced through Jar Footage’ Lahore Confidential, this internet film will premiere on ZEE5 on February 4.

a referred to as Ananya throughout the Lahore Confidential Internet Sequence and plays the location of a secret agent in India. Ananya is sent to Pakistan to look out out who was once involved throughout the terrorist attack in India and where the terrorist organizations bought money from in this attack.

In Lahore Confidential Internet Sequence, Khalid Siddiqui plays Richa’s senior. In Lahore Confidential Internet Sequence, Khalid Siddiqui has sent Richa on a venture to Pakistan. Richa is going to fulfill her venture in Pakistan and in Pakistan she meets Karishma Tan and Arunoday Singh. To learn how Richa is pleasing her venture, be sure to check out the Lahore Confidential Internet Sequence introduced on Zee5 on December 11, 2020.

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.