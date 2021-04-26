Watch: Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung Are Shocked As They Fight To Keep What’s Theirs In Teaser For New Drama “Mine”

tvN has shared an intriguing new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Mine”!

“Mine” is a new drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what’s truly theirs. Lee Bo Young will star as Seo Hee Soo, a former A-list actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family behind Hyowon Group, while Kim Seo Hyung will star as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant, blue-blooded wife of the Hyowon Group family’s eldest son.

In a suspenseful new teaser for the upcoming drama, the two chaebol daughters-in-law’s seemingly perfect lives are threatened by an unexpected turn of events.

The clip begins by showing flashes of the two women’s glamorous and opulent lives, with Seo Hee Soo holding up a dress and asking cheerfully, “What do you think?” She also appears to be happily married to her husband Han Ji Yong (played by Lee Hyun Wook), whom she asks affectionately, “Darling, please hold me tight.” However, the ominous tone of voice in which Jung Seo Hyun asks, “It seems like a truly beautiful jungle here, doesn’t it?” hints at trouble ahead.

The teaser goes on to show Seo Hee Soo asking Jung Seo Hyun if she’s managed to find a private tutor, and Jung Seo Hyun replies, “Yes, I found someone really great.” But once she actually meets Kang Ja Kyung, the private tutor in question (played by Ok Ja Yeon), Seo Hee Soo begins to feel a strange sense of foreboding about the mysterious woman.

“That person, Kang Ja Kyung—there’s something suspicious about her,” she worries in voice-over. “She’s someone who gives me this intensely ominous feeling that she’s hiding an enormous secret.”

As unsettling glimpses of a distressed Seo Hee Soo, Jung Seo Hyun, and Han Ji Yong flash on screen, the captions read, “The things that I believed were mine have started to become twisted.” The clip ends with both Jung Seo Hyun and Seo Hee Soo looking shocked and upset as someone says coldly in voice-over, “I’m sorry, ma’am. From now on, I won’t touch your things.”

“Mine” will premiere on May 8 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of tvN’s “Vincenzo.” In the meantime, check out the new teaser below!

While you wait for “Mine,” watch Lee Bo Young in “When My Love Blooms” with subtitles here…

Watch Now

…and Kim Seo Hyung in “Nobody Knows” here!

Watch Now