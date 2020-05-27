Watch: Lee Bo Young And Yoo Ji Tae React To Viewers’ Comments While Filming “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes look!

The making-of video begins with Lee Bo Young and Yoo Ji Tae introducing the video. They begin to movie a scene on the bus. They each immerse into their roles, and he gently calls her identify. She replies, “No, name me later,” making everybody snort in response at her detailed timing.

Afterward in the course of the emotional practice scene, Yoo Ji Tae kindly makes positive Lee Bo Young is doing all proper. Throughout break, he jokes, “I used to be solely making an attempt that can assist you [gather your emotions]. I used to be simply making an attempt that can assist you.” She smiles unsure, however he assures her that he’s being severe. Nevertheless, Yoo Ji Tae can’t maintain again his laughter, and he covers his face in embarrassment.

The video additionally shares a glimpse of GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee filming a scene on the navy base. Jeon So Nee has to play Cinderella by leaving a shoe behind, and she or he will get flustered over find out how to all of the sudden go away a shoe. The director assures her that he’s not going to indicate that half whereas she’s operating, and she or he begins to loosen up. She says, “That’s a aid. I used to be making an attempt too arduous to take my shoe off.”

After filming, the director tells Jinyoung to rapidly put Jeon So Nee’s shoe again on for her. As Jinyoung brings her shoe to her, the director jokes, “How dare you [keep her barefoot]. You have to take excellent care of the noticed deer (a nickname to explain somebody fairly and harmless).”

In direction of the top of the clip, Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young evaluation the viewers’ feedback. One viewer asks Lee Bo Young why she’s so cute, and Lee Bo Young asks her co-star, “Why am I so cute? I’m cute, aren’t I?” Yoo Ji Tae cleverly responds, “You’re fairly.” Then he smiles on the digicam, making her burst into laughter. She factors out that he doesn’t sound honest, and he jokes, “I’ll add a spoon of ‘sincerity’ in there. You’re undoubtedly fairly.”

Embarrassed, Lee Bo Young asks to maneuver on, and she or he does an impersonation of a viewer who calls Yoo Ji Tae oppa (a phrase utilized by a youthful feminine to check with an older male) and praises him for being cute, candy, and good-looking. She feedback, “I learn that fairly properly, didn’t I?” Then she tells him, “Fortunate you. You’re an oppa,” and he laughs in embarrassment.

One viewer requested, “How is Lee Bo Young performing as the present Yoon Ji Soo (her character) along with her character?” Lee Bo Young asks, “What’s mistaken with my character? I’m very…harmless.” Yoo Ji Tae laughs a lot too loudly, and Lee Bo Young shoots him a warning look.

Lastly, they learn a remark from a viewer who’s in awe about how they are often laughing one second as co-stars and be emotional within the subsequent second as their characters. They each marvel over that truth too, and so they jokingly clarify that they’re professionals now that they’ve been within the business for about 20 years.

Watch the making-of video under!

“When My Love Blooms” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

