Watch: Lee Bo Younger, GOT7’s Jinyoung, And More Have Fun As They Film “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” has shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video of Lee Bo Younger, Yoo Ji Tae, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Jeon So Nee!

The clip begins with Lee Bo Younger bursting into laughter. Yoo Ji Tae can’t assist however snicker, too, and he gently hits her again. He waits for her to make one other mistake, and he or she shortly says she gained’t snicker anymore as a result of she has grown resistant to it. Nonetheless, she repeatedly causes bloopers and cutely begs the director if she will be able to redo the scene.

The clip additionally exhibits Jinyoung practising the guitar. He performs the guitar again and again to movie the proper scene. He shares, “I practiced this half for 2 months. I’m not excellent on the guitar. I attempted actually arduous. The essential factor is that it appears to be like good on digital camera. It doesn’t assist that I’m simply good at it throughout apply.”

Subsequent, Lee Bo Younger and Yoo Ji Tae return with their brilliant filming environment. Lee Bo Younger feedback, “I want I can simply act whereas your nostrils,” making Yoo Ji Tae snicker out loud. The director factors out Yoo Ji Tae nearly turned a volleyball participant, and Lee Bo Younger’s jaw drops in admiration.

In direction of the top of the clip, Jiyoung and Jeon So Nee movie the scene the place they eat gukbap (rice with soup). Jinyoung feeds her, and though Jeon So Nee refuses to eat anymore, he retains feeding her and makes her snicker along with his adamancy. To get again at him, Jeon So Nee makes an attempt to feed him a chili pepper, however luckily, the director yells minimize, and he’s off the hook! Jinyoung bursts into laughter of reduction, whereas Jeon So Nee playfully complains that it isn’t truthful.

“When My Love Blooms” airs on weekends at 9 p.m. KST.

