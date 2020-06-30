Watch: Lee Da Hee Supports MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s Comeback By Dancing To Her New Track

Lee Da Hee confirmed her love for MAMAMOO as soon as once more!

On June 29, the actress posted a video of herself dancing to MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s solo comeback observe, “María,” on Instagram.

Within the caption, Lee Da Hee wrote, “Hyejin [Hwasa’s real name], this ‘Maria’ is for you. (I acquired actually fired up about it…) This tune is C-R-A-Z-Y. Cuties, you’re all listening to it, proper?”

Lee Da Hee is thought to be a fan of MAMAMOO, posting about receiving a signed lightstick from the woman group final 12 months. The actress and the woman group additionally labored collectively on Mnet’s “Queendom.”

Take a look at her dance cowl under!

Lee Da Hee is scheduled to star within the upcoming tvN drama “LUCA.”

Within the meantime, test out Lee Da Hee’s final drama, “Search: WWW,” under!

