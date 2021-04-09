Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Go Min Si Signal A Budding Romance In 1st Teaser For “Youth Of Might”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of Might” has revealed its first teaser!

The sequence is ready to spotlight the eagerness that underlies a gaggle of younger adults dwelling by means of Might 1980, a traditionally important time interval in Korea. The drama is described as a retro romance drama and can star Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si.

Lee Do Hyun’s character, Hwang Hee Tae, is a medical scholar who has a sly and mischievous facet however is decided and pushed beneath. Go Min Si performs Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her profession who has gone by means of all types of hardships.

With the sound of guitar strings within the backdrop, Hee Tae seems with a bouquet of flowers earlier than settling down to write down a handwritten letter. The digicam closes in on the message as soon as it’s completed, and it reads, “After I consider you, it turns into music. There’s a track I need to play for you with anticipation. On the evening of Might 3, I’ll wait there.”

The receiver of the message is none aside from Myung Hee, who smiles to herself. All appears to be going nicely till a blare of a gunshot rings by means of the air. What sort of love story will emerge within the midst of looming bother?

Watch the teaser beneath!

The “Youth of Might” will premiere Might 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

