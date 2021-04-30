Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Go Min Si’s Love Story Goes Awry In “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Youth of May” shared another preview!

“Youth of May” is about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980, a historically significant time period in South Korea. Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok play siblings Lee Soo Chan and Lee Soo Ryun, respectively.

The new teaser shows the bickering relationship between Hwang Hee Tae and Lee Soo Ryun. He visits her while she’s in the middle of a heated protest, and she demands why he’s here. He slyly comments, “I thought you and I had a date,” and she vehemently tells him to buzz off. However, the two end up eating with Lee Soo Chan and Kim Myung Hee, and Lee Soo Chan asks Hwang Hee Tae why he’s dating his sister, raising questions about the relationship between Hwang Hee Tae and Lee Soo Ryun.

The clip also shows Hwang Hee Tae and Kim Myung Hee’s sweet dates, but their love story is about to hit a wall. Hwang Tae hee’s father Hwang Ki Nam (Oh Man Seok) tells someone to keep tabs on his son, hinting that trouble is on the way. Hwang Ki Nam meets up with Lee Soo Chan for a mysterious reason, and Lee Soo Ryun bursts into tears in front of Kim Myung Hee. The clip ends with Kim Myung Hee quietly asking Lee Soo Ryun, “If I leave again, will everything be resolved?”

“Youth of May” will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

