Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Yoon Sang Hyun Start Over Again With Kim Ha Neul In “18 Again” Teasers

“18 Again” is predicated on the American movie “17 Again” and can inform the story of a husband on the verge of divorce who finds himself again in his physique when he was on the prime of his life 18 years in the past. Yoon Sang Hyun performs Hong Dae Younger, who adjustments his identify to Go Woo Younger (performed by Lee Do Hyun) when he turns into 18 years outdated once more. In the meantime, Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung, who joins the workforce as an anchorwoman in a while in life after elevating their 18-year-old twins.

In the primary teaser, Jung Da Jung states, “Let’s break up,” as she and Hong Dae Younger (Yoon Sang Hyun) face a disaster of their marriage. Emotionally charged, Hong Dae Younger agrees. Afterwards, he stands alone in a basketball court docket and says to himself, “Hong Dae Younger, let’s return.” To his shock, Hong Dae Younger (Lee Do Hyun) finds himself again in his 18-year-old physique.

Go Deok Jin (Kim Kang Hyun) asks, “What’s your dream now that you simply’re younger?” Go Woo Younger hesitates at first, however as he begins to take pleasure in his second life, he replies, “That’s proper! I’m going to dwell my life too now.”

Lastly, Go Woo Younger encounters his spouse Jung Da Jung on the trainer’s workplace. When Go Woo Younger makes a loud outburst, Jung Da Jung approaches Go Woo Younger in shock. Inspecting his face carefully, she exclaims, “You actually look similar to him!”

The second teaser begins with Hong Dae Younger confessing, “You had been my past love,” whereas heart-fluttering scenes from their previous flash by. Nonetheless, 18 years later, Jung Da Jung calls for a divorce as she shoves Hong Dae Younger away in a combat. As he cries, Hong Dae Younger admits, “I don’t need to break up.”

Fortunately, Hong Dae Younger will get a second probability when he returns to his 18-year-old physique. Reworked into Go Woo Younger, he continues to seem in entrance of Jung Da Jung who asks, “Why are you talking informally to me?” Though Jung Da Jung is unaware that Go Woo Younger is definitely her husband, he nonetheless protects her from hazard at evening and even helps her on her first day of labor, making viewers curious to search out out if Jung Da Jung will fall again in love along with her husband as soon as once more.

“18 Again” premieres on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

