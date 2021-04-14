Watch: Lee Do Hyun Prepares A Romantic Serenade For Go Min Si In “Youth Of Could” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of Could” launched a brand new teaser!

“Youth of Could” will spotlight the fervour that underlies a bunch of younger adults residing by way of Could 1980, a traditionally vital time interval in Korea. The drama is described as a retro romance drama and can star Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si.

Lee Do Hyun’s character, Hwang Hee Tae, is a medical pupil who has a sly and mischievous facet however is decided and pushed beneath. Go Min Si performs Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her profession who has gone by way of all types of hardships.

The primary teaser confirmed Hwang Hee Tae showing with a bouquet of white roses. He writes a heart-fluttering letter, which reads, “Once I consider you, it turns into music. There’s a track I need to play for you with anticipation. On the evening of Could 3, I’ll wait there.” Kim Myung Hee receives the letter with pleasure and pleasure evident on her face.

The brand new teaser continues from the primary teaser. After Kim Myung Hee receives the letter, the teaser showcases Hwang Hee Tae’s romantic guitar serenade. Focusing earnestly on every observe, Hwang Hee Tae conveys pure and honest feelings with the acoustic guitar.

As Hwang Hee Tae’s serenade hits its peak, a pointy gunshot rings by way of the air, interrupting the attractive music. A white rose petal drops onto the report participant, foreshadowing tragedy forward.

Watch the total teaser under!

“Youth of Could” will premiere Could 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

