Watch: Lee Do Hyun Pulls Kim Ha Neul And Han So Eun Into Protective Embraces In “18 Once more” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “18 Once more” launched a romantic new teaser!

“18 Once more” relies on the American movie “17 Once more” and can inform the story of a husband on the verge of divorce who finds himself again in his physique when he was on the prime of his life 18 years in the past.

Yoon Sang Hyun performs Hong Dae Younger, who adjustments his identify to Go Woo Younger (performed by Lee Do Hyun) when he turns into 18 years previous (by Korean reckoning) once more. In the meantime, Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung, who joins the workforce as an anchorwoman in a while in life after elevating their 18-year-old twins.

The newly launched teaser begins with Jung Da Jung about to cross the road along with her eyes closed. As a automobile approaches dangerously near hitting her, Go Woo Younger pulls Jung Da Jung again and catches her in an embrace.

The teaser abruptly flashes again to the previous when 18-year-old Jung Da Jung (performed by Han So Eun) virtually will get hit by a automobile after strolling along with her headphones on. In related vogue, 18-year-old Hong Dae Younger (Lee Do Hyun) pulls Jung Da Jung again into the protection of his embrace.

Returning to the current, Jung Da Jung and Go Woo Younger stare deeply into one another’s eyes as Jung Da Jung’s voiceover shares, “The story of my husband who returned to his golden days from 18 years in the past.”

Watch the total teaser beneath:

“18 Once more” premieres on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

