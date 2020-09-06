Watch: Lee Do Hyun Shows Off His Dance Skills + Covers SSAK3 With Yoon Sang Hyun And Kim Ha Neul

The solid of “18 Once more” confirmed off their spectacular dance strikes on the newest episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On the September 5 broadcast of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” Lee Do Hyun, Yoon Sang Hyun and Kim Ha Neul appeared as friends.

Throughout the episode, Lee Do Hyun shared, “I used to do a bit of up to date dance and acrobatics.” He then showcased his expertise with a efficiency to Woodkid’s “Run Boy Run.” Afterwards, he defined the Tecktonik dance style, a mixture of techno and digital music that he carried out at his center college expertise present.

The trio additionally placed on a gaggle efficiency of SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more,” with Lee Do Hyun as Rain, Kim Ha Neul as Lee Hyori, and Yoon Sang Hyun as Yoo Jae Suk.

Lee Do Hyun, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Kim Ha Neul’s upcoming drama “18 Once more” premieres on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch a latest episode of “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles under!

