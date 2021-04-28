Watch: Lee Do Hyun Sweetly Tries To Court Go Min Si In “Youth Of May” Teaser

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Youth of May” released a heart-fluttering preview of the first episode!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980, a historically significant time period in South Korea.

The new teaser contains both romantic moments between Hwang Hee Tae and Kim Myung Hee as their relationship takes off as well as tearful conflict between the two. The teaser begins with Hwang Hee Tae confessing, “Actually, this isn’t the first time I’ve seen you, Myung Hee. You are a special person, for sure. I did think I want to see you, but I didn’t know I’d see you again here. We must be compatible.”

The video highlights Hwang Hee Tae and Kim Myung Hee’s romance as they sit beneath the falling blossoms and enjoy a date together while holding hands. Hwang Hee Tae shares, “Whenever I meet you, it’s as if I’m making up for all the smiles I missed for a few years all at once.” Kim Myung Hee asks, “You say this to every girl you meet, right?” Hwang Hee Tae sweetly replies, “No. This is the first time.”

However, the mood abruptly changes when the couple faces unexpected conflict and questions about marriage arise. Hwang Hee Tae comments, “Myung Hee, just tell me how you feel. Then, I’ll make this situation simple.” Kim Myung Hee replies, “Let’s stop here. Let’s just remain as a good memory.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Youth of May” will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

