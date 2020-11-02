Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Are Playful While Filming Romantic Scenes In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” has launched a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s romantic scenes!

The making-of video begins with Jo Bo Ah purposefully attempting to get her garments moist to make the scene seem extra reasonable. Involved, Lee Dong Wook rapidly tells her that it’s adequate. When he carries Jo Bo Ah away, Lee Dong Wook playfully pretends to toss her down however really lets her down gently.

Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook additionally observe their traces collectively and luxury one another throughout emotional scenes. In one other behind-the-scenes clip, Lee Dong Wook takes care of Jo Bo Ah and massages her hand as a result of she has indigestion. He asks, “Does it damage?” and Jo Bo Ah replies, “I don’t suppose you’re urgent laborious.” Nevertheless, when he asks if he ought to therapeutic massage tougher, Jo Bo Ah replies, “No,” placing Lee Dong Wook at a loss.

While filming the beer ingesting scene, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah examine their preferences. Though Lee Dong Wook begins by asking regular questions akin to, “Sea or mountain?” he begins to ask sillier questions akin to “King Kong by Starship or SidusHQ?”

Lastly, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah have a blast filming an consuming scene collectively. The two can’t cease laughing as Lee Dong Wook pretends to endure from consuming spicy meals.

Watch the total making-of video under!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

