Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Compliment Each Other On Set Of Poster Shoot For Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” gave a have a look at the star-studded forged capturing their character posters and teasers!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (performed by Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to hunt him down. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who’s the kid of a human and a gumiho.

The behind-the-scenes video shares a have a look at Lee Dong Wook on the set of his poster shoot. Lee Dong Wook says, “Yi Yeon is a gumiho. He’s over a thousand years previous and he’s now settled within the metropolis, so he’s catching the monsters that roam the town and main them to the afterlife.”

He shares that capturing the poster made him understand that the drama shall be premiering quickly. “I feel the poster can have a special really feel to it than traditional dramas, so I hope you’ll sit up for it too,” he says. The poster shoot additionally consists of him posing along with his character’s beloved mint chocolate ice cream.

Subsequent up is Jo Bo Ah, who shares, “The character Nam Ji Ah went by a big accident when she was younger by which her mother and father disappeared. So she’s somebody who fights on her personal as she tries to realize her sole aim of discovering her mother and father.”

When the 2 be a part of up for a poster collectively, Lee Dong Wook says to her, “You turned prettier whereas on break,” making her snort. “You bought cooler too!” she tells him.

As they’re speculated to pose with Lee Dong Wook lifting her in his arms, he jokes to the crew, “However do we actually want to indicate all the pieces together with her legs? I’m not simply saying that as a result of I’m drained.” He then breaks right into a smile at his personal joke they usually each snort collectively earlier than they exhibit their chemistry through the shoot whereas gazing into one another’s eyes.

Jo Bo Ah says in her interview, “I feel the posters actually do job at showcasing our drama’s characters and their relationship, so I’m happy with how effectively they got here out.”

Kim Bum is then proven on the set of his personal poster, and he says, “I play the character Yi Rang. He’s the half-brother of Yi Yeon. Mainly, he enjoys tormenting people and enjoying tips based mostly on their needs and cravings. I feel he’s the kind of gumiho that you just shouldn’t mess with.”

As he will get into character with a dastardly look in his eyes throughout his poster shoot, he earns an impressed shout from the workers. He laughs and says, “What’s with this response? I don’t get this response on our filming set.”

Kim Bum continues in his interview, “It was actually enjoyable to look for the primary time shortly as Rang, and I’ll preserve working exhausting at filming.” Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum then shoot their very own posters collectively, and once they’re performed, Lee Dong Wook pats Kim Bum on the again along with his sword.

The clip additionally features a behind-the-scenes have a look at the present’s teaser video by which Nam Ji Ah suspiciously interviews Yi Yeon. Jo Bo Ah laughs over how Lee Dong Wook seems to be sleeping on the couch whereas they wait between takes. When he wakes up due to the director calling them again to filming, Jo Bo Ah jokes, “You bought drool on the couch” and laughs as he appears to be like for it.

The video wraps up with the actors sharing a message for drama followers ready for “Story of the 9 Tailed.” Kim Bum says, “I feel it can stuffed with spectacles to take pleasure in and also you’ll have lots of enjoyable watching.”

“Please sit up for it quite a bit,” says Jo Bo Ah. Lee Dong Wook feedback, “We’re going to current you with an incredible and pleasant drama that can meet your expectations and hopes. Please like it quite a bit. Thanks.”

Watch the video under!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres on October 7.

