Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Direct Their Own Hilarious Teaser For “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah filmed their very own humorous “preview” for the following episode of tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

The actors presently star alongside Kim Bum within the drama that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who’s looking for out the reality behind the disappearance of her dad and mom.

After the primary two episodes scored nice viewership scores final week and intrigued viewers with its plot, followers are already wanting ahead to the following episode approaching Wednesday. However, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah upped the joy much more by creating their very own hilarious advert for the present.

On October 13, the 2 stars posted a video to their Instagram accounts with the identical caption that reads, “This should be the primary time you’ve seen a preview like this! Dong Wook and Bo Ah’s self-produced preview video! That is how arduous we’re working, so please tune in to the present stay. Please~~.”

Within the video, Jo Bo Ah retains dashing as much as Lee Dong Wook whereas calling out to him after which grabbing him by the throat and pushing him out of body. This can be a play on how episode 2 ended with a shock when Nam Ji Ah all of the sudden grabbed Lee Yeon by the throat and instructed him she is the individual he’s been ready for, including the chilling line, “Why did you kill me?”

When Jo Bo Ah will get Lee Dong Wook backed up in opposition to the door to his dressing room within the video, Lee Dong Wook asks why she’s doing this. She replies, “Aren’t you interested in what occurs subsequent? Are you going to observe episode 3 and 4 or not?”

He replies, “I’m going to observe ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. on tvN.” Jo Bo Ah turns to the digicam with a giant smile and says, “Watch it stay!” and Lee Dong Wook nods in settlement.

The caption reminds followers that the following episodes air on Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST. The hashtags clarify that Jo Bo Ah was in command of planning and manufacturing for the preview video and Lee Dong Wook was the director. They received Jo Bo Ah’s supervisor to movie it, whereas the caption provides, “Cameo: Function of Lee Dong Wook’s supervisor performed by Lee Dong Wook’s supervisor.” The normal director was the present’s director Kang Shin Hyo.

“Story of the 9-Tailed” has additionally shared some preview stills for what’s developing subsequent. Within the final episode, Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah went to an island along with two very totally different objectives: Lee Yeon on his quest to search out his love Ah Reum whom he’s spent 600 years trying to find, and Nam Ji Ah investigating a mysterious incident just like a dream she had involving her mom throwing a cranium. Whereas on the island, they met the spirit of the village’s guardian tree after which the thriller deepened when Nam Ji Ah realized {that a} cave on the island is the one pictured in an outdated photograph of her lacking dad and mom.

In pictures from the following episode, Nam Ji Ah and Lee Yeon are sitting on the porch of the house owned by Pyung Hee, the daughter of the fisherman whose dying they’re investigating. They’re having a meal of instantaneous noodles whereas surrounded by the house’s stone partitions and greenery.

Lee Yeon appears to be like a bit discontent as he slurps his noodles, whereas however Nam Ji Ah is calmly listening earlier than giving a smile. Lee Yeon then has a melodramatic look in his eyes as he continues the intense dialog, whereas Nam Ji Ah appears to be like bemused as she places down her chopsticks and stares at him. Viewers are curious to search out out what Lee Yeon has stated that has made Nam Ji Ah so shocked.

The scene was filmed in Could, and it’s stated that the 2 stars had been excited to be filming on such a stupendous day among the many attractive surroundings. They entered the filming location with vibrant smiles and the environment on set was nice as they shot the scene. Lee Dong Wook even received up near a growth mic to correctly seize Lee Yeon’s slurping noises as he ate the noodles.

The manufacturing staff stated, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah all the time put quite a lot of thought into how they’ll precisely painting the important factor of actuality even throughout the fantasy story.” They added, “Try the present this week to search out out whether or not Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah can discover out the reality concerning the mysterious island and to find out how their relationship will develop.”

