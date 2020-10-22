Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Get Viewers Excited For This Week’s “Story Of The 9-Tailed” In Another Self-Made Teaser

“Story of the 9-Tailed” has launched new preview stills, and Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah have produced a humorous teaser this week as nicely!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who’s looking for out the reality behind the disappearance of her dad and mom.

One set of stills present Nam Ji Ah nursing Lee Yeon, whose physique is stuffed with wounds. He squirms from the ache as she treats his wounds, and she or he seems to be at him with fear. Unable to take a seat up, Lee Yeon rests his head on her shoulder. Later, Lee Yeon wakes as much as see that Nam Ji Ah has fallen asleep close to the mattress, and he rigorously caresses her hair.

Whereas Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah shot the scene in July, they monitored their performing collectively and mentioned how they might enhance it. Involved that the make-up on Lee Dong Wook’s physique would come off as a result of humid climate, Jo Bo Ah held up a fan for him and impressed the employees on set together with her thoughtful manners.

The manufacturing employees requested viewers to expect to find out how the connection between Lee Yeon, who’s elated that Ah Eum’s reincarnation is alive, and Nam Ji Ah, who shouldn’t be conscious that she is Ah Eum’s reincarnation, will change from this level on.

Different stills present pictures of Lee Yeon and his old flame Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah) prior to now.

The earlier episode revealed that it was the monster serpent that had come between Lee Yeon and Ah Eum. Lee Yeon had gotten rid of the monster serpent himself, however when he discovered the serpent in a portray of the Dragon King, he grew anxious.

In the pictures, Lee Yeon is the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary, and he’s practising archery with the human Ah Eum. He sweetly helps her out after watching over her. In distinction with Lee Yeon’s delicate gaze, Ah Eum’s gaze exhibits critical willpower. The place her arrow is headed and what her true identification is are questions that stay to be answered.

This scene of the pair was filmed in June. Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah realized the right posture for archery for this scene, and so they continued to apply beneath the steerage of knowledgeable proper till the cameras began rolling. Each actors have been praised by the employees for his or her distinctive postures, and feeling proud, they took pictures of themselves doing the archery pose.

Relating to this scene, the manufacturing group mentioned, “This scene of Lee Yeon and Ah Eum’s lives in the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary that Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah have portrayed has sparked many theories regardless that it was solely shared very lately. Clues about Lee Yeon’s dignity as a mountain spirit and the mysterious Ah Eum shall be revealed by means of this scene.”

In the meantime, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah shared one other enjoyable self-made teaser for this week’s episodes.

In it, Lee Dong Wook turns round after Jo Bo Ah faucets him on the shoulder, solely to have Jo Bo Ah deliver a sword to his neck. She says, “Oppa,” and he responds, “Huh? The place’d you get this sword? It’s mine!” She then tells him, “Oppa, are you going to observe episodes 5 and 6 or not? You mentioned you have been ready for me too. There aren’t any scary scenes this week!” Lee Dong Wook offers in and replies, “Okay, I’ll watch it! Wednesday and Thursday nights at 10:30 on tvN, ‘Story of the 9-Tailed,’” as Jo Bo Ah turns to face the digicam and cheerfully say, “Watch it stay!”

The caption on the submit provides, “We’ll be again subsequent week if there’s a superb response. Present us numerous curiosity. There received’t be any scary scenes this week,” and reassures that they filmed safely with a pretend sword.

