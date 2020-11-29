Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Showcase Sweet Chemistry On Set Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The making-of video begins with Lee Dong Wook and Lee Tae Ri going over their strains. Whereas reviewing the script, Lee Dong Wook discovers an indignant line of phrases and asks if he can swear, making the director burst into laughter. Then he tones his concept down by asking if he ought to maintain up a hoop finger as a substitute however shortly modifications his thoughts saying, “That’s no enjoyable.”

Filming formally begins, and Lee Dong Wook says his strains. Nonetheless, he pauses halfway, and a glance of confusion crosses his face. He continues to make bloopers, inflicting him to throw a playful tantrum and surprise why he isn’t getting the phrases proper.

Subsequent, Lee Tae Ri movies out of doors with Uhm Hyo Sup. Throughout break, he talks about how individuals take pleasure in his performing as Imoogi, the evil serpent within the drama. He shyly says, “I really feel extra pressured now as a result of the viewers like my performing. We already filmed every part, so I can’t do something even when they don’t like me.”

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah staff up for out of doors capturing as properly. They attempt to pose as a loving couple on the seashore, however the wind makes her hair fly all over the place in addition to his eyes water. The two brainstorm totally different concepts for the scene, and at last, she decides to cover in his coat as he embraces her from behind.

Subsequent, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah try to shoot a playful scene by the shore. When the waves come crashing over, he grabs her simply in time and protects her from getting moist. Nonetheless, on the subsequent spherical of waves, Jo Bo Ah shoves him away and runs for her life. Lee Dong Wook’s jaw drops in shock, and he whines, “You’re simply abandoning me! Redo it. You regarded actually unusual. How are you going to simply abandon me?”

Try the enjoyable making-of video under!

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” on Viki under:

Watch Now