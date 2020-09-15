Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Test Each Other In Teaser For Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN has launched a brand new teaser for the upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed”!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

In the teaser, the characters query the existence of a “monster” who by no means ages or dies. In the meantime, Yi Yeon says in a voice-over, “Neglect all the pieces about me.”

The monster seems to be a gumiho in hiding, described as a “legend introduced again to fashionable instances.” Jo Bo Ah’s character Nam Ji Ah might be heard asking Yi Yeon, “Did you kill them? Or are you right here to kill them?” Face-to-face with Nam Ji Ah, Yi Yeon asks, “What’s it that you really want?” The video then cuts to Nam Ji Ah insisting, “You might be my solely clue proper now.”

Following action-packed battle scenes involving Kim Bum as Yi Yeon’s half-brother Yi Rang, who was born to 1 human mum or dad and one gumiho mum or dad, Yi Yeon says, “As soon as I return to my world, people who’re conditioned by darkness will change into an existence that isn’t something, together with human.”

Try the total teaser under!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is slated to premiere on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

