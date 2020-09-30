Watch: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum Are Entangled In Mysteries In New Fantasy Drama Teaser

A brand new teaser has been launched for the primary episode of tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (performed by Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to hunt him down. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

The teaser begins off with Nam Ji Ah making disapproving feedback about Yi Yeon. She describes him as a gumiho who misplaced his place as the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary. Yi Yeon shouldn’t be very completely satisfied about it as effectively, and he says, “Watch what you’re saying. If it weren’t for you, I’d be watching American TV exhibits whereas consuming ice cream proper now.”

In the woods, Yi Rang confronts Nam Ji Ah and all of the sudden will get right into a battle with Yi Yeon, previewing intense moments of motion. Later, Nam Ji Ah states, “The witness and the place of the accident are saying various things.”

Yi Rang then tells Nam Ji Ah, “At yeou gogae. That’s the place I noticed him.” Yeou gogae, which accurately means “fox hill,” refers back to the location in addition to the legend about a fox that transforms right into a human.

Yi Rang quickly adjustments his look in mere seconds and wonders, “Is he nonetheless searching for her? His lifeless girlfriend.” In the meantime, Yi Yeon scrolls via an article that features a image of manufacturing director Nam Ji Ah on his telephone, and he feedback, “They’re so comparable: her face and voice.”

The teaser ends as Nam Ji Ah asks a couple of fateful encounter with Yi Yeon from the previous. She says, “The day we met 21 years in the past at yeou gogae. What precisely occurred then?”

Watch the total video beneath!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” premieres on October 7 and can be out there on Viki.

Watch one other teaser right here!

Watch Now