Watch: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum Are Full Of Positive Energy While Filming Upcoming Drama

tvN has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed”!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is described as an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director (PD) who is decided to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah). Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born to at least one human mum or dad and one gumiho mum or dad.

The clip reveals Lee Dong Wook utterly immersed into his mysterious character. The actor says, “The crew made filming very easy-going, so I used to be actually glad to have the ability to movie in a cushty and enjoyable environment. The director is basically pleasant and attentive, and he at all times treats me warmly, so I’ll do my finest with my religion in him.”

Jo Bo Ah additionally works arduous to faithfully painting her function, and she or he discusses each element with the director. She feedback, “I used to be a bit nervous because it’s the primary filming, however everybody took excellent care of me, and the environment could be very comfy. As enjoyable because the set is, I believe we’ll create an fascinating story, so I’m having time.”

Kim Bum, who performs the villain within the drama, will get together with all of the workers members, and he’s all smiles when the cameras aren’t rolling. Throughout the interview, he shares, “Personally, it’s been some time since I’ve been in a drama, so I’m actually joyful to greet the viewers. I’m having fun with filming because of the wonderful solid and crew. I hope that good vitality might be delivered to the viewers as effectively.”

The video additionally reveals Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah working collectively. Lee Dong Wook out of the blue asks, “What was my first line once more?” Jo Bo Ah bursts into laughter, and Lee Dong Wook chuckles in embarrassment. He recollects his line, however she out of the blue laughs with a sheepish expression and pulls out her script to verify her personal traces. Jo Bo Ah feedback, “That is driving me loopy.”

In a while, Lee Dong Wook makes an attempt to play the piano however has a tough time memorizing the keys. Kim Bum begins to play the piano in knowledgeable method, however when the crew applauds him, he shakes his head in embarrassment.

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres in October. Try a teaser right here!

