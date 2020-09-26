Watch: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum Steal Hearts In Preview For “Superb Saturday”

Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum would be the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the celebrities of the upcoming tvN drama “Story of the 9-Tailed” arrive to steal the forged members’ hearts. Each Block B’s P.O and Park Na Rae are swept up by Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum’s charms, whereas Jo Bo Ah tries to make use of this to steal a chew of meals.

Nevertheless, the “Story of the 9-Tailed” forged and the “Superb Saturday” forged quickly get right into a battle over the suitable lyrics for his or her mission, and begin a wager to see who is correct.

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on October 3 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview beneath!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” premieres on October 7. Take a look at the teaser on Viki!

