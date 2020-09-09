Watch: Lee Dong Wook Tries To Hide His True Identity From Jo Bo Ah In Teaser For New Drama

“Story of the 9 Tailed” gave a humorous new take a look at Jo Bo Ah interviewing Lee Dong Wook!

The tvN fantasy drama tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon who has settled within the metropolis (Lee Dong Wook) and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Beforehand, the present revealed a dramatic teaser video that included Nam Ji Ah monitoring down Yi Yeon and questioning him on digicam.

On September 8, an “interview teaser” shares extra of their dialog, revealing a way more lighthearted scene. Nam Ji Ah begins out the interview by asking Yi Yeon for his title and age. He tells her his title and says he’s 36 years previous. When requested what number of years he deducted to achieve that quantity, Yi Yeon begins to actually reply, “One thousand, 600—” however then stops himself and says “No remark.”

“What number of tails do you might have?” asks Nam Ji Ah. He begins to reply 9 earlier than saying, “You’re asking an individual about tails? No remark.”

Nam Ji Ah says, “It should be laborious to care for them.” Yi Yeon seems at his bottom and agrees, starting to share his shampoo and remedy regime, after which says, “No remark.”

“What’s your favourite meals? Liver?” she asks him, referring to how gumihos are sometimes mentioned to eat livers. He scoffs, “Who’d choose liver today? It’s mint chocolate.”

Nam Ji Ah is shocked and asks why he’d like mint chocolate, and immediately the lights dim and Yi Yeon is addressing the digicam like he’s filming a business. He describes mint chocolate’s finest traits, from its “contemporary shade” to its “excellent mixture of freshness and sweetness” and “charming scent.” “I actually love mint chocolate,” he says, winking and making a coronary heart along with his arms.

The ambiance will get critical when Nam Ji Ah asks him her remaining query, “What’s it you’re doing right here?” He replies, “I’m looking for somebody. Only one individual.”

The preview then ends with the scene from the earlier teaser. Yi Yeon asks her about her personal search and Nam Ji Ah tells him that she’s in search of one thing that isn’t an individual. She seems in his eyes earlier than saying, “And I simply discovered it.”

Watch the teaser under!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres in October.

