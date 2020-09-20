Watch: Lee Hi And Code Kunst Shake Up The “Wonderful Saturday” Cast In Preview

Lee Hi and Code Kunst are the following friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

Code Kunst and Lee Hi are shut colleagues who now work collectively underneath the identical label, AOMG. Code Kunst can also be shut associates with Nucksal, who’s a set solid member on “Wonderful Saturday – Do Re Mi Market.”

In the preview, Nucksal brags about being associates with Code Kunst, who replies, “Don’t embarrass me.” Later, Nucksal objects to Code Kunst getting forward of him and says, “He’s somebody who can’t be trusted.”

In the meantime, Lee Hi goes head-to-head with Lady’s Day’s Hyeri, who is without doubt one of the aces on the present. The two of them disagree a couple of sure lyric, however Lee Hi emerges the winner, to Hyeri’s chagrin. The two rapidly make up their “battle” when Lee Hi says, “It doesn’t matter to me” and Hyeri says, “I’ll work laborious.”

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on September 26 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview under!