Watch: Lee Hi Announces Holiday Comeback With Festive Teasers

December 7, 2020
Lee Hi is gearing as much as make her return—and simply in time for the vacations!

After releasing a mysterious teaser clip entitled “A present For You” [sic] on December 4, Lee Hi has now confirmed that she will likely be making her first comeback in 5 months. The singer, who signed with AOMG earlier this 12 months after parting methods together with her longtime company YG Leisure, final made a comeback with the hit single “HOLO” in July.

Lee Hi additionally shared a brand new teaser video that seems to provide followers a short glimpse of her new music. Within the clip, Lee Hi sings the phrases “For You” as she opens a field that has a “To Do Listing” inside.

Posting the video on her Instagram account, the singer cryptically added within the caption, “Lee Hi – ‘For You.’ What’s on the listing?”

Are you excited for Lee Hi’s return? Try each of her new teaser movies under, and keep tuned for extra details about her upcoming comeback!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

