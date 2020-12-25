General News

Watch: Lee Hi Covers Modern Holiday Classics In A Cute Costume In Special Christmas Medley

December 25, 2020
On December 25, Lee Hi dropped a particular Christmas medley in honor of the vacation season!

Wearing a cute Christmas tree costume, the songs she coated embrace “All I Need for Christmas Is You” (which she sang as a duet with 2NE1’s Park Bom in 2013), John Legend’s rendition of “Let It Snow,” The Barberettes’ Korean model of “Santa Claus Is Coming To City,” Zion.T’s “Snow,” Chet Baker’s “I Fall in Love Too Simply,” and her personal latest launch “For You (feat. Crush).”

Test it out under!

Lee Hi launched the one “For You” (that includes Crush) on December 16. The music was composed and written by the Barberettes’ Ahn Shin Ae, who additionally labored on Lee Hi’s “HOLO.”

