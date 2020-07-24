Watch: Lee Hi Responds To Followers’ Comments About Her Time At YG And Move To AOMG, Explains Why She Wiped Her Instagram Clear, And More

After making a comeback with “HOLO,” Lee Hi stars within the July 23 episode of 1theK’s “Look Me Up” sequence!

The present options celebrities trying up their names on social media websites to see what individuals are saying about them.

In her episode, Lee Hi first checked out her entry on the Korean wiki web site Namu Wiki. She observed that it mentioned she has no company presently, so she requested for somebody to alter that to mirror that she’s now joined AOMG. Lee Hi left YG Leisure final December after her contract ended, and it was introduced on July 22 that she’s signed with Jay Park’s label AOMG.

Lee Hi laughed over among the descriptions of her profession that had been written in her entry, which anybody can edit. Somebody had written that regardless of her expertise, she’s been “under-appreciated due to a protracted break,” and she or he laughed and mentioned, “I’ll carry out extra sooner or later! Since I’m with AOMG now, they’ll have me carry out extra typically, proper?”

She was then shocked by how her Namu Wiki web page referred to as her “the most important sufferer of YG’s system.” The textual content mentioned, “She’s a first-rate instance of YG’s careless administration of solo artists.”

“Why do you say that?” she mentioned. “I used to be a singer who had simply debuted, however YG was actually supportive, they invested in me so much and promoted me properly.”

“There are plenty of singers in YG,” she continued. “It takes at the very least two months to arrange promotions for one singer, which implies solely 5 singers may be promoted per yr. I hope you don’t misunderstand.”

She added with a smile, “I don’t suppose I’m a sufferer! Please don’t pity me.” She mentioned that folks have a tendency to present her a sympathetic look once they ask her when her subsequent album is popping out. She laughed and mentioned, “Why do they take a look at me like that? I’m joyful!”

When she headed over to YouTube, Lee Hi was confronted with a video of her first efficiency on “Ok-pop Star 1.” She made a face and mentioned, “I don’t need to play that.” When she determined to only watch a little bit of it, she ended up hilariously going “Ooooh, no!”

Over on The Qoo, Lee Hi discovered a put up that led her to speak about becoming a member of AOMG. “Truly, the primary one who contacted me was DJ Pumkin,” she mentioned. “I had a gathering along with him and Code Kunst. Code Kunst spoke actually extremely of the company.”

She shared that she’d then obtained calls from plenty of totally different companies, and she or he went backwards and forwards a bit over who to decide on. “Then when plenty of experiences got here out, I acquired a name from him,” she mentioned with amusing. “He mentioned, ‘What are you doing, Hi?! Didn’t you make a promise with me? Even a verbal settlement remains to be an settlement.’”

Lee Hi laughed as she mentioned, “I can’t overlook how determined his voice sounded. I’ve at all times thought it might be good to go to an company that basically wants me, so I signed a contract every week later.”

A fan on The Qoo wrote that they’re glad that YG Leisure allowed her to maintain her YouTube channel. Lee Hi mentioned, “I assumed it’d be a disgrace to shut my YouTube channel. I needed to maintain operating my channel, so I requested YG they usually gave it to me with out hesitation.”

Lee Hi additionally cleared up one other false impression after studying extra on-line feedback. “Many individuals suppose I joined AOMG as a result of I need to do hip hop or R&B, however that’s not true,” mentioned Lee Hi.

The soloist went on a journey by means of her previous by trying out feedback on her music on Melon. She appeared on the web page for Epik Excessive’s 2012 monitor “It’s Chilly,” which she featured on earlier than her debut with “1,2,3,4.”

She shared, “I do not forget that on the recording studio, Tablo requested me how outdated I used to be. After I instructed him I used to be 17, he mentioned, ‘You are feeling chilly on the best way to highschool, proper? Sing this track whereas imagining that feeling.’” She laughed and mentioned she’d performed as he recommended.

She later checked out her monitor “Particular,” which options BLACKPINK’s Jennie. “She was a trainee again then,” she mentioned. “I beloved her voice and requested about her. They instructed me, ‘She’s somebody who’ll be an enormous star.’”

When Lee Hi acquired to her track “Breathe,” she learn many feedback from individuals who mentioned they’d been comforted by the track, which was written and composed by SHINee’s Jonghyun.

“Many individuals commented that they have been comforted by the track, and I used to be comforted by that,” she mentioned. “Thanks for giving me the possibility to sing this track.”

Lee Hi learn a remark that mentioned, “Pricey Jonghyun, who was so wonderful at singing and songwriting, ‘Y Si Fuera Ella’ and ‘Breathe’ are my absolute favourite songs they usually actually transfer me. I hope you don’t really feel ache in heaven. I’m sorry that I wasn’t in a position to be a supply of power for you.”

Lee Hi responded by saying, “My coronary heart aches too. To be trustworthy, once I sang this track, I used to be having a very exhausting time. I actually needed to sing this track as a result of I assumed it might be capable to consolation and encourage me. So I sang my coronary heart out whereas I used to be recording.”

She went on to say that after Jonghyun’s passing, she wasn’t positive if she would be capable to carry out “Breathe” once more. “I used to be overwhelmed with emotion, and I used to be anxious that I may not be capable to sing this track reside once more.”

“I hope many individuals preserve listening to the track and are comforted by it,” she mentioned.

When she later checked out her Instagram, which solely had two posts with teaser photos on the time, the crew requested her if she’d actually deleted all of her outdated posts.

She mentioned with a smile, “I deleted all of them, it’s true. Many individuals instructed me that I appear scary due to that, they usually thought it was a disgrace that I’d deleted all of them since I’d been posting for a very long time. However all these recollections are in my head. And in my picture gallery. I nonetheless bear in mind. I don’t have to recollect these issues by means of the photographs. I additionally needed to let everybody find out about my new begin. I actually like the way it seems now!”



Watch the video with English subtitles beneath!