Watch: Lee Hyori And ATEEZ’s Yunho Dance With Rain To His New Boy Group Ciipher’s Debut Song

Rain recruited Lee Hyori and ATEEZ’s Yunho to bounce with him to Ciipher’s debut observe!

Earlier this week, Rain Firm’s new boy group Ciipher made their debut with the music “I such as you.”

On March 20, Ciipher shared a cute video of Rain and ATEEZ’s Yunho playfully dancing collectively to the music on their official TikTok account. (Rain beforehand met ATEEZ on the Rain-themed particular of KBS’s “Immortal Songs,” the place they impressed the singer with their cowl of his hit “It’s Raining” and have been finally topped the ultimate winner.)

@ciipher_official##안꿀려 with 지훈이 형 @rain.xix 에이티즈 윤호 선배님 @ateez_official_ ❤️#안#꿀려챌린지 #I#LikeYouChallenge #B#aby_나도_안꿀려 #C#iipher #싸#이퍼♬ 안꿀려 I Like You – 싸이퍼(Ciipher)

Rain additionally took to his personal Instagram account to share a video of Lee Hyori dancing and singing to the music with him—earlier than making a pun by jokingly ordering him to kneel (the Korean phrase for “kneel” sounds just like the Korean title of Ciipher’s music). He added within the caption, “Thanks, Lee Hyori.”

