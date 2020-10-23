Watch: Lee Hyori And Hubby Lee Sang Soon Show Love For MAMAMOO With Adorable “Dingga” Challenge

Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon took on MAMAMOO’s new “Dingga” problem!

On October 22, MAMAMOO shared an lovable video of Hwasa‘s Refund Sisters bandmate Lee Hyori and her husband displaying love for the group. The transient clip options the married couple cutely dancing collectively to MAMAMOO’s new pre-release monitor “Dingga,” which the group dropped earlier this week.

Hwasa additionally personally thanked the couple for his or her show of help on her Instagram story, the place she wrote, “Chun Okay [Lee Hyori’s Refund Sisters stage name] unnie and George oppa, I like you.”

Take a look at the enjoyable clip of Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon’s “Dingga” problem beneath!

(The caption on MAMAMOO’s Instagram put up reads, “Out-of-this-world chemistry! We could all ‘Dingga Dingga’ collectively?”)

Watch Refund Sisters members Hwasa and Lee Hyori on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” right here:

