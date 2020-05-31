Watch: Lee Hyori Meets Her Big Fan Zico As He Competes Against Kwanghee + Others For Spot In “How Do You Play” Co-Ed Group

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain’s co-ed group is trying so as to add a brand new member or two!

On the Might 30 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play,” the trio confirmed their plans to debut as a co-ed group this summer time. As they mentioned the opportunity of recruiting new members, Block B’s Zico, Kwanghee, Simon Dominic, and Code Kunst appeared as company and potential additions to the group.

Zico and Kwanghee appeared first, with the former confessing that he’s an enormous fan of Lee Hyori. Yoo Jae Suk commented on how stunned he was that Lee Hyori’s participation in Zico’s viral “Any Music” problem had not been organized between the 2. He additionally revealed that Zico had cleared his schedule for the day to return see Lee Hyori, and Zico defined, “I first noticed her efficiency on the 2013 Gayo Daejeon. It left such a memorable impression on me.”

Kwanghee then carried out a dance cowl of Rain’s “GANG,” for which which he practiced so onerous that he had an enormous bruise on his arm. Though met with reward, Kwanghee hilariously expressed jealousy as Rain later bought as much as personally educate Zico the dance.

Yoo Jae Suk additionally requested the youthful singers why they thought co-ed teams weren’t widespread nowadays. Zico defined that since they are already so uncommon, their existence alone makes them unfamiliar and attention-grabbing. Kwanghee commented that whereas many co-ed teams up to now centered on showcasing vocal potential, teams nowadays paid extra consideration to their total vibe.

Since Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain are all trade veterans, Lee Hyori requested in the event that they thought their trio was too previous. Zico wittily answered, “I feel the phrase ‘That’s previous’ in itself is previous. In case you overthink your self to be previous, it might make the whole lot you do seem previous.”

Later, Simon Dominic and Code Kunst made appearances as nicely. The 2 shocked everybody with their ages as the previous revealed he was solely two years youthful than Rain, whereas the latter revealed he was youthful than Kwanghee.

Whereas discussing the qualities they might convey to the co-ed group, Simon Dominic and Zico started evaluating rap in the present day with rap up to now. Nevertheless, Kwanghee remained silent all through the dialog, main Simon Dominic to jokingly ask, “Do you actually have a music model you sometimes do?” Lee Hyori hilariously put an finish to all of the teasing of Kwanghee by exclaiming, “I really feel so dangerous for him that I need to take him house and shield him.”

Simon Dominic and Code Kunst additionally went on to stage their remix of “GANG,” which they created in an hour. Code Kunst informed a shaggy dog story in regards to the creation course of, sharing, “I didn’t have a lot time, so I made it at house. For the primary time, I bought a name from the home beneath me. They requested me to cease making the beeping noises.”

