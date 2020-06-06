Watch: Lee Hyori, Rain, And Yoo Jae Suk Dance Collectively, Decide On Stage Names, And Talk About Summer Competition

On the June 6 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain continued their means of forming their co-ed group collectively.

Yoo Jae Suk shared a clip that Lee Sang Quickly, Lee Hyori’s husband, had despatched him of Lee Hyori practising singing at their dwelling on Jeju Island. Lee Hyori mentioned, “Now that I’ve come to Seoul, I really feel like a Pandora’s field has been opened. I’ve grow to be confused about who I’m. I got here to Seoul and met with you and folks like Zico. Then I get on a aircraft again dwelling and I’ve to mow the garden and clear up after the canines. There’s too broad a spot between these two existence.”

Rain talked briefly about how busy he’d grow to be since his 2017 tune “Gang” went viral. The official remix of the tune, produced by H1GHR MUSIC artists, just lately topped the realtime charts. Rain mentioned, “I get excited fascinated by the previous. Each time I collaborated with Lee Hyori up to now, I was actually excited to work along with her.” Lee Hyori joked, “It’s best to’ve approached me [romantically] again then.”

Rain quipped proper again, “You had an excessive amount of anger again then” and Yoo Jae Suk, flustered, mentioned, “The dialog has grow to be fairly sturdy.” Lee Hyori mentioned, “If we’d dated again then, we wouldn’t be right here now,” and Rain mentioned, “What does it matter? We’d simply be cool about it.” However Lee Hyori mentioned, “I can’t try this. Again then, there have been a variety of TV reveals I couldn’t go on.”

Kwanghee, Zico, and producer Park Moon Chi additionally appeared to assist them talk about the group’s musical sound and route. The group, which can formally be often known as SSAK3, is scheduled to make their debut on July 18. Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “I heard there’s a variety of artists making comebacks in June and July.” Kwanghee famous, “There’s a variety of lady teams. TWICE, WJSN, DIA, IZ*ONE, BLACKPINK. Additionally, Tae Jin Ah shall be making a comeback.” Requested about co-ed teams, he mentioned, “ZAZA can also be planning to make a comeback.”

The episode additionally coated the YouTube dwell broadcast that SSAK3 did earlier this week, during which the members got here with ideas for his or her group and stage names. “SSAK3” was chosen for his or her group identify, whereas Lee Hyori picked Linda G for her stage identify. After going by a lot of choices, Rain selected “B-Ryong” and Yoo Jae Suk select “Yoo-Dragon.”

Try SSAK3’s cowl efficiency of Uptown’s “Again to Me” beneath!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9ion3x73v8

Try an episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)