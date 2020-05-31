Watch: Lee Hyori, Rain, And Yoo Jae Suk Reminisce About Old Times As They Prepare For Co-Ed Group

On the Might 30 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Lee Hyori, Rain, and Yoo Jae Suk met as much as focus on their upcoming co-ed group.

First, Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk met at a café and talked about Lee Hyori’s latest contract with a brand new company. She mentioned, “If I debut in a bunch, I’ll be concerned for a number of months. In that case, I would like an company. I signed with this company as a result of we now have a previous relationship.”

Lee Hyori added that the contract doesn’t pressure her to do something she doesn’t wish to do. “I don’t have any actions deliberate aside from this present,” she mentioned. “I requested them to not plan the rest for me. In return, I didn’t settle for the contract charge.”

Later, Rain joined them to speak about their careers. He mentioned, “I imagine there are nonetheless no feminine solo artists who can win towards Lee Hyori.” Yoo Jae Suk added that Lee Hyori is the one celeb who has received Grand Prizes (Daesangs) in each music and leisure. He joked, “If we type a bunch and we win the Daesang in music, I’ll develop into the subsequent celeb to perform that feat.”

Rain and Lee Hyori additionally recalled their outdated duet efficiency collectively. Rain mentioned, “We solely rehearsed for a day.” Lee Hyori defined, “We have been so busy on the time that we solely had time to rehearse for a day.”

Rain added that he and Lee Hyori might have gotten so much nearer however weren’t capable of due to their packed schedules. Lee Hyori cracked Yoo Jae Suk up by saying, “We even might have dated.” Rain mentioned, “I do know. However we didn’t even trade contact data.” Lee Hyori continued, “We didn’t have time to satisfy up in non-public. We met a number of instances for work, however we didn’t have time for the rest.”

In discussing who else would be a part of their group, Lee Hyori mentioned, “It’s not sufficient to only get the strongest and most gifted individuals and put them in a bunch collectively. The steadiness is what’s essential. If somebody is like fireplace, you want somebody else who’s like water.” She quipped, “Since I come on fairly sturdy, I feel it is advisable discover people who find themselves quiet and can take heed to what I say.” Rain mentioned, “If it’s like this, let’s simply develop into Lee Hyori & Boys.”

Lee Hyori then gave a efficiency of her solo hit “U Go Lady.”

Lee Hyori additionally talked a few scene by which she fought with Kim Tae Hee in a sitcom. She mentioned, “Can’t Kim Tae Hee be a part of the group as nicely? I’ll invite Lee Sang Quickly too and we’ll be a household group. I feel Lee Sang Quickly would love that. He’d step over me to be able to get to the highest.” Rain seemed within the thought however Lee Hyori mentioned, “There can solely be one visible within the group. Who’s it?” Rain replied with out hesitation, “It’s Kim Tae Hee.” She laughed and mentioned, “He’s fairly sensible.”

Take a look at an episode of “How Do You Play?” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)