Watch: Lee Hyori’s Ultimate Girl Group “Refund Expedition” Drops First Teaser

Lee Hyori’s dream woman group is turning into a actuality!

On August 15, MBC dropped a teaser for “How Do You Play?”‘s new mission after the tip of SSAK3’s promotions. Throughout SSAK3’s actions, Lee Hyori had stated that she needed to type a dream woman group with Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. On the finish of July, the 4 artists held a gathering to debate the potential mission.

Within the new teaser, the manufacturing workers of “How Do You Play?” sit Yoo Jae Suk down in entrance of an old-school TV. He asks, “What is that this?” and the TV lights as much as present a gaggle of highly effective ladies strolling down a neon-lit alley. Towards the backdrop of intense music and the extras’ shocked reactions, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Hwasa stroll right into a restaurant and demand a refund, a reference to their group identify of “Refund Expedition.”

On the finish of the teaser, it’s revealed that “Refund Expedition” can be coming quickly, produced by Jimmy Yoo (a nickname for Yoo Jae Suk).

Try the teaser under!

