Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Go Ara Successfully Film Kiss Scene For “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” In One Take

KBS 2TV’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” shared a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

The making-of video begins with Go Ara and Kim Joo Heon on the movie show for his or her date scene. Kim Joo Heon can’t assist however giggle at Go Ara’s energetic spirit, and he or she catches him off guard along with her sensible screams throughout filming. Throughout break, she jokes about how he held her hand too tightly, and he apologizes with sheepish laughter.

Go Ara, who truly can’t watch scary films, begins to panic when the horror movie performs on display. She clutches onto Kim Joo Heon’s fingers which can be over her ears, and he or she desperately pleads the employees to show off the film. Due to her sensible appearing, the filming involves an finish, and he or she sighs in reduction as she thanks her co-star for being affected person.

Then Go Ara and Kim Joo Heon movie the half the place he asks her out however she says no. As soon as the capturing is over, the actor fortunately cheers, “I lastly obtained rejected! She didn’t give me any false hope!” Go Ara explains, “It’s worthwhile to minimize off all ties in a clear method.”

Subsequent, Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara get on the cable automobile for his or her kiss scene. The 2 actors appear excited to go on the trip, and when it’s over, he asks, “Can we trip it once more?” Then they get into a set cable automobile the place they formally dive into filming. The romantic environment heightens with their bodily closeness and Lee Jae Wook’s candy confession, and they pull off the kiss scene with no hitch.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

