Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Kim Hye Yoon Enjoy Filming Cameo Appearance In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has launched a behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

The video comprises clips of Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon filming their cameo look as their “Extraordinary You” characters.

Kim Hye Yoon introduces herself, saying, “I’ve come again as Eun Dan Oh in ‘True Magnificence’!,” and Lee Jae Wook warmly greets the viewers as effectively. They rehearse with the identical power and chemistry from their earlier work. Kim Hye Yoon feedback that it looks like they’re again on the set of “Extraordinary You” and expresses how a lot enjoyable she had filming this scene. She provides, “Most of all, I used to be actually pleased to movie with Jae Wook.”

Lee Jae Wook says, “Numerous the identical workers members we labored with in ‘Extraordinary You’ had been there. It feels actually refreshing. It’s been a few yr since the drama ended, so I used to be pleased to see everybody once more, and I actually loved filming.”

Moon Ga Younger sits beside Kim Hye Yoon, and so they pose for footage collectively. Kim Hye Yoon jokes that they need to abruptly fake to hate one another. Moon Ga Younger stares at her in shock, and Kim Hye Yoon bursts into laughter at her priceless response. Moon Ga Younger fortunately factors to Kim Hye Yoon and says, “We’re truly actually shut!”

Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook rehearse for the scene the place she abruptly sprints away searching for her real love Haru (performed by SF9’s Rowoon). Heartbroken, Lee Jae Wook lowers his head and trudges in the direction of the exit, making everybody snort at his hilarious response.

In the interview after filming, Kim Hye Yoon says, “I used to be in a position to come on the set of ‘True Magnificence’ for a short second, and I feel it’s going to be loads of enjoyable.” Lee Jae Wook feedback, “Even this scene was loads of enjoyable, so I hope the viewers take pleasure in this drama as effectively.”

Watch the enjoyable making-of video beneath!

“True Magnificence” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “True Magnificence” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Watch “Extraordinary You” on Viki as effectively:

Watch Now