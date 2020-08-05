Watch: Lee Jae Wook Is Exasperated But Caring As He Helps Go Ara In Teaser For New Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) has shared a brand new teaser video of Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will likely be a romantic comedy that tells the story of energetic pianist Goo La La (Go Ara) and skilled part-timer Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). They’ll collect at a piano academy known as “La La Land” in a small countryside village with secrets and techniques and scars that they’re hiding.

The teaser begins with Solar Woo Joon and Goo La La using a motorcycle collectively at night time as Goo La La says, “Whenever you’re unhappy, cry. It’s important to cry as a lot as you need with a purpose to transfer on.” Though they had been meant to be comforting phrases directed at Solar Woo Joon, the subsequent scenes present Goo La La herself bursting into tears at numerous moments.

Solar Woo Joon had been dwelling a life with no desires or hope when Goo La La immediately appeared in it. A automobile accident happens and Goo La La finally ends up having to borrow cash from Solar Woo Joon to get by. She says, “The world is a scary place when you don’t have cash. So please hold lending me cash.” For some motive, Solar Woo Joon can’t assist however hold taking good care of her, at the same time as he sighs on the bills piling up and says, “You’re very brazen for somebody who’s dwelling off of borrowed cash.” She replies, “I’m going to pay you again for all of this” with an air of bravado.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will premiere on August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch the teaser beneath!

