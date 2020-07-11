Watch: Lee Jae Wook Is Head Over Heels For Adorable Dog On Set Of Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) launched a brand new behind-the-scenes clip of Lee Jae Wook!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy a couple of pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her approach to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the robust and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook), who appears to be hiding a whole lot of secrets and techniques.

The brand new behind-the-scenes video exhibits Lee Jae Wook interacting with the canine who performs Mi Mi. Lee Jae Wook is totally enamored by the fluffy canine who sits proper by his facet. He continues to pet Mi Mi till the canine turns into distracted and extra all for a plate of meals. Lee Jae Wook scolds, “You’ll be able to’t!” Nevertheless, he continues to smile and chortle from watching Mi Mi transfer across the set.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is slated to start airing in August.

