Watch: Lee Jae Wook Is The Only One Who Can Put Up With Go Ara’s Bizarre Antics In New Drama Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) has unveiled a brand new teaser!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of an lively pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an knowledgeable part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). They two come to a piano academy known as “La La Land” in a small countryside village with secrets and techniques and scars that they’re hiding.

The teaser video opens up with Goo La La excitedly saying, “Do you play the piano? I used to play the piano!” She makes an attempt to indicate off her piano expertise together with her bandaged arms, which makes her appear to be a spirit has possessed her. Solar Woo Joon curtly pops her fantasy bubble, saying, “That’s sufficient. You appear to be a ghost.”

Then Goo La La falls asleep at a stranger’s home, and Jin Sook Kyung (Ye Ji Gained) appears at her in disbelief and feedback, “How can she go to sleep on this scenario?” The just one who isn’t shocked by her habits is Solar Woo Joon, who smiles secretly at her sleeping determine. Ye Ji Gained factors out Goo La La is extra like a parasite than a lodger at her home, and Goo La La bursts into tears, not as a result of she’s offended by the insult, however as a result of parasites “look bizarre.”

Solar Woo Joon could appear chilly and uncaring, however he’s truly the one one who can put up with Goo La La’s weird persona. When she makes cute faces, he tells her to cease as a result of it makes him sick, however he goes out of his strategy to earn cash for her.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” premieres August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the brand new poster for the drama right here!

