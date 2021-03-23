Watch: Lee Je Hoon And Esom Clash As They Both Strive For Justice In Revenge Drama “Taxi Driver”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver” has shared an intriguing teaser video!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” is a few mysterious taxi service known as Rainbow Taxi, the place the staff take revenge on behalf of purchasers who can not get assist from the legislation. It’s being directed by Park Joon Woo and written by Oh Sang Ho, and it stars Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, and extra.

The fast-witted former particular forces soldier Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) is the primary participant in Rainbow Taxi’s revenge missions, and his many expertise embody stunt driving, hand-to-hand fight, and disguise. The brand new teaser video opens with him heading on a mission, and he slips on sun shades earlier than getting in his taxi, which ascends to the road from underground by means of a hidden raise disguised to appear like an unusual garden. His cab easily guides by means of a sudden U-turn, due to his driving experience. Kim Do Gi is heard asking somebody, “Will you inform me? Concerning the injustice that makes you want you had been useless?”

Jang Sung Cheol (Kim Eui Sung) is the chief of the Rainbow Taxi crew and the CEO of the Blue Fowl Basis, a company that helps victims of crime. A born chief with heat folks expertise, Jang Sung Cheol makes use of his place with the inspiration to keep up his public picture and community with prosecutors to acquire inside data that’s helpful in exacting revenge for Rainbow Taxi’s purchasers.

Jang Sung Cheol and Kim Do Gi climb right into a wardrobe that’s actually a secret entrance to an underground tunnel. In one other scene, Jang Sung Cheol sits throughout from somebody and tells them earnestly, “I don’t ever forgive. Gained’t you come take revenge with me?”

The clip reveals Rainbow Taxi’s underground hideout and offers a glimpse of different members of the crew: IT specialist and hacker Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin) and the engineering duo Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Uhn (Bae Yoo Ram). They assist Kim Do Gi as he rounds up the unhealthy guys.

The teaser poses the query: “Is he a brand new hero, or is he one other unhealthy man?” Kim Do Gi will get in a automobile chase with the cops and fights in opposition to teams of villains, strolling away bloody however victorious from a combat that’s left his opponents on the bottom. Jang Sung Cheol additionally leaves behind a automobile engulfed in flames.

In the meantime, passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na (Esom) is rising suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the weird taxi service. Kim Do Gi asks her, “Isn’t it a very good factor for society if the unhealthy guys are being hunted?” She replies, “It’s solely a very good factor in the event that they disappear inside the confines of the legislation. In any other case, it’s simply one other crime being dedicated.” As Kim Do Gi and the Rainbow Taxi crew proceed to get revenge for his or her purchasers, Kang Ha Na is on their path.

The teaser additionally provides a glimpse of the highly effective Baek Sung Mi (Cha Ji Yeon) in motion because the so-called “godmother” of the underground finance world.

Try the teaser video beneath!

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, following the top of “The Penthouse 2.”

