Watch: Lee Je Hoon And Shin Hye Sun Embark On A Tomb Raid In Trailer For Upcoming Heist Film

Lee Je Hoon and Shin Hye Sun’s upcoming movie “Collectors” has launched a brand new trailer and preview stills!

“Collectors” is a heist movie about genius grave robber Kang Dong Goo (Lee Je Hoon) who digs up relics hidden beneath the bottom with the nation’s specialists. Together with Kang Dong Goo, the workforce consists of Professor Johns (Jo Woo Jin), an professional in excavating murals in historical tombs; Chief Yoon (Shin Hye Sun), an elite curator within the historical artwork world; and Sapdari (Im Gained Hee), an professional with a shovel.

These grave robbers will dig beneath the gilt bronze statue at Hwangnyong Temple, the traditional tomb mural of Goguryeo tombs, and even the guts of Gangnam, Seoul with out hesitation.

The sunshine-hearted movie is attracting plenty of consideration for bringing vivid vitality to viewers throughout this pandemic. One other spotlight of the movie is the entertaining chemistry between the principle solid as every actor transforms into a kind of character they haven’t portrayed but of their careers. Relatively than telling a darkish and harmful crime story, this movie is a hopeful story that individuals of all ages can simply take pleasure in.

The brand new trailer begins with a search workforce investigating a temple. Lee Je Hoon disguises his manner in and is ready to steal a determine of Buddha from the Goryeo dynasty. Information of this heist makes its manner round and Shin Hye Sun works to strike a take care of Lee Je Hoon.

Because the workforce grows, they uncover that one thing that was as soon as considered a chunk of junk is definitely a treasure. In order to hunt out the treasure, they set out on an formidable mission to infiltrate an underground tunnel within the coronary heart of Gangnam, Seoul.

“Collectors” premieres on November 4. Try the film posters right here and watch the trailer with English subtitles beneath!

