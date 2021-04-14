Watch: Lee Je Hoon And Tang Jun Sang Help People With Their Final Move In Upcoming Drama “Move To Heaven”

The upcoming Netflix authentic collection “Move to Heaven” starring Lee Je Hoon and Tang Jun Sang launched a brand new poster and trailer!

“Move to Heaven” is about an ex-convict with a hopeless future named Jo Sang Gu (Lee Je Hoon) who abruptly turns into the guardian of Han Gu Ru (Tang Jun Sang), his nephew with Asperger’s syndrome. Collectively, they work as “trauma cleaners,” individuals who clear up crime scenes and set up the belongings of the deceased. Via the expertise, they be taught concerning the significance of life and loss of life in addition to household and communication.

The drama is impressed by the nonfiction essay by Kim Sae Byul titled “Issues Left Behind,” and it will likely be helmed by director Kim Sung Ho of “Tips on how to Steal a Canine” and penned by scriptwriter Yoon Ji Ryun of “Angel Eyes.” It was additionally confirmed that Lee Jae Wook and Ji Jin Hee can be making particular appearances within the drama.

The newly launched poster options Han Gu Ru and Jo Sang Gu wanting again as they stroll ahead on a quiet road. The 2 work as trauma cleaners for the corporate “Move to Heaven,” which help within the ultimate transfer of those that have handed on whereas abandoning a narrative they couldn’t inform.

Moreover, the brand new teaser begins with Han Gu Ru introducing himself. “I’m Han Gu Ru, a trauma cleaner. Your ultimate transfer is about to start.” As Han Gu Ru and Jo Sang Gu clear up the dear objects left by the deceased, the teaser options the caption, “Each loss of life has a narrative to inform. We gentle your untold tales to allow them to stay on.” Lastly, Han Gu Ru fastidiously wraps up the remaining hint of the particular person in a yellow field. Jo Sang Gu states, “We’re Move to Heaven.”

