Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, And More Introduce Their “Taxi Driver” Characters

SBS has dropped the primary behind-the-scenes clip of "Taxi Driver"!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical title, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice by the regulation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

The video begins off with Lee Je Hoon introducing himself and his character. He continues, “I used to be actually wanting ahead to the beginning of filming. Regardless of the troublesome scenario we’re in [due to COVID-19], the producers ready every part safely so I used to be in a position to give attention to filming and I’m deeply grateful.”

Forward of filming, he diligently practices his motion scenes with workers members, ensuring to ask questions. After the cameras cease rolling, he runs to inspect his fellow actors.

Subsequent, Esom introduces her character as a robust prosecutor who will get referred to as a “freak” by her seniors and colleagues. As she begins to movie, the caption labels her character Kang Ha Na as somebody who chases Kim Do Gi like a bulldozer.

Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin additionally introduce their characters, who’re each part of Kim Do Gi’s Rainbow Taxi service. Kim Eui Sung performs Jang Sung Chul, the CEO of Rainbow Taxi. Pyo Ye Jin performs Go Eun, whom she describes as “the youngest on the group, however a really robust and sensible hacker. She’s a personality who has a robust maintain on all of the outdated males on the group.” Lastly, Cha Ji Yeon introduces her character, Baek Sung Mi, as a “godmother kind,” and discusses the constructive, comforting vibes on set.

On the finish, all of the actors preview the thrilling tales that may unfold in “Taxi Driver,” asking viewers to remain tuned and stay up for their drama.

Watch the total making-of video right here!

Start watching "Taxi Driver" beneath!

