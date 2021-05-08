Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, And Pyo Ye Jin Are Sweet And Considerate To The Staff And Cast On Set Of “Taxi Driver”

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” released a new behind-the-scenes video!

“Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of clients who cannot get justice from the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works for the service, while Esom co-stars as Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who becomes suspicious of his activities.

The new making-of video begins with Esom introducing her character. She shares, “I’m prosecutor Kang Ha Na from the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office.” Laughing, she asks, “Was that still awkward? I did it too suddenly out of nowhere. I’ll try again.” Esom gets serious as she attempts to introduce her character again, but she can’t stop laughing. She adds, “Please just pretend you didn’t see that.”

Lee Je Hoon gets shy and embarrassed in the behind-the-scenes video as he pretends to throw punches into the air. After filming a more violent action scene, Lee Je Hoon runs over to the other actor to make sure he’s unhurt. When Lee Je Hoon worries that the camera he uses as a prop will go flying, the director reassures him by saying, “We have a lot of money.” Once filming ends, Lee Je Hoon rushes over to help the other actor on the ground to stand up.

While filming a scene from the past, Pyo Ye Jin also expresses concern for the props, questioning if it’s okay to actually throw the laptop. When asked if she knows how to use a computer, Pyo Ye Jin replies, “I’m not good. [My character is] a hacker, but I’m a bit bad at it. I don’t even know what this is.” Nonetheless, Pyo Ye Jin shines while acting as she skillfully portrays her character’s complex state of emotions. After her crying scene ends, Pyo Ye Jin sweetly hugs the nurse who helps her character.

In a different scene, Lee Je Hoon goes all out on the action, causing the director to comment that it’s a relief that he didn’t break the door right away. Eventually, Lee Je Hoon even uses his hands to tear down the door all the way.

Finally, after Esom films the scene where she falls back from an explosion, she asks Bae Yoo Ram, “You were laughing, right?” He replies, “How did you know? It was very good. You have to do things like this if you want to do something like ‘Avengers.’”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Taxi Driver” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST.

