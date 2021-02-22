Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, APRIL’s Naeun, And More Hold Script Reading For Upcoming Drama

SBS has launched some photograph and video content material of the script studying for its upcoming drama “Taxi Driver”!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” is a few mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice from the legislation. It stars Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, and APRIL’s Naeun, and is being directed by Park Joon Woo and written by Oh Sang Ho.

These current on the script studying included the director, screenwriter, Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Naeun, Cha Ji Yeon, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram, Yoo Seung Mok, Lee Ho Chul, and Tae Grasp Ho.

On the script studying, the actors introduced out the drama’s sense of thrilling catharsis and created rigidity by means of delivering the script’s charismatic traces. Specifically, the back-and-forth banter between the 5 “darkish heroes,” performed by Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Naeun, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram, created a enjoyable staff dynamic that viewers can look ahead to seeing within the drama itself.

The script studying video begins with the knowledge that the script studying came about in November 2020, when the Seoul space was nonetheless beneath Degree 1 social distancing restrictions. The forged introduce their characters: Lee Je Hoon performs Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the mysterious taxi service named Rainbow Taxi, Esom performs Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who will get suspicious about criminals seeming to fade off the face of the earth, Kim Eui Sung performs Jang Sung Chul, the CEO of Rainbow Taxi, and Naeun performs Go Eun, a hacker at Rainbow Taxi.

Lee Je Hoon stated, “I’m already excited to consider making this drama with such nice actors, director, author, and workers.” Esom stated, “I already had excessive expectations as a result of the script was a lot enjoyable, however the different actors have been so good at performing that I used to be capable of utterly immerse myself within the studying.” Kim Eui Sung stated, “I used to be nervous as a result of it’s been so lengthy since I did a drama, however I felt like I might rely upon these nice actors who’re working with me.” Naeun stated, “I hope that individuals will look ahead to it. I would like individuals to like ‘Taxi Driver’ and witness Go Eun’s [her character] distinctive charms.”

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9.

