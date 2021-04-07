Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Pyo Ye Jin, And More Pursue Their Own Version Of Justice In “Taxi Driver” Teaser

Upcoming SBS Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver” launched an exciting new teaser!

Based mostly on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice by means of the regulation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

The teaser begins with Jang Sung Cheol (Kim Eui Sung) asking Kim Do Gi, “Have you learnt why your mom handed away? It’s this society’s fault for making a monster like that with low-cost apologies.” He explains, “I’ve deliberate this work for a very long time. Received’t you’re taking revenge with me?”

Together with the query, “Do you continue to belief within the justice of the police, prosecutors, and judges?” a legal named Jo Do Chul is launched from jail. Nonetheless, after he will get on a mysterious taxi, his whereabouts grow to be unknown. Later, on the location the place a taxi was burned, Kang Ha Na feedback, “It’s certainly one of two potentialities. The taxi driver is on the identical workforce as Jo Do Chul, or the taxi driver kidnapped Jo Do Chul.”

Advertisements for the Rainbow Taxi service workforce start to look in entrance of people that have misplaced all hope. A voice over states, “Thanks for calling Rainbow Taxi. Please select if you need to punish those that have tormented you.” A shopper asks, “The place are we going?” and Kim Do Gi responds, “To get revenge.”

Rainbow Taxi is launched as a service that focuses on planning, disguise, infiltration, and punishment. Clips present Kim Do Gi and Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin) disguising themselves as a instructor and pupil of their grand scheme to get revenge for a shopper.

Moreover, a livid automobile chase ensues by which Kim Do Gi crashes into a police automobile, flipping it over. Kang Ha Na contemplates, “A mysterious taxi driver drove Jo Do Chul and crashed right into a corrupt police officer.” Her coworker explains that the mysterious driver is like Batman, who solely seems in entrance of dangerous individuals. Kang Ha Na continues to chase after the reality behind Rainbow Taxi, telling Kim Eui Sung, “Even should you cover it, I’ll discover out the whole lot.”

Baek Sung Mi (Cha Ji Yeon) additionally seems to be brewing up bother behind the scenes as she approaches Kim Do Gi with a proposal to work along with her. In the background, Ahn Go Eun asks, “If we glance away from these points, who will resolve the resentment these individuals really feel?” Kim Do Gi tells Kang Ha Na, “If individuals such as you did their work correctly, I wouldn’t should be saying this right here.”

Watch the total teaser beneath!

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9 at 10 p.m. KST, taking on the time slot that was beforehand occupied by “The Penthouse 2.” “Taxi Driver” will probably be accessible on Viki.

