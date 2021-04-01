Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, And More Team Up To Get Revenge In Main Posters And Teaser For “Taxi Driver”

“Taxi Driver” launched new posters and a teaser forward of its much-anticipated premiere!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” is a few mysterious taxi service known as Rainbow Taxi, the place the workers take revenge on behalf of purchasers who can not get assist from the regulation.

The drama unveiled two foremost posters that embrace the 5 members of Rainbow Taxi: former particular forces soldier Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), chief Jang Sung Cheol (Kim Eui Sung), IT specialist and hacker Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), and the engineering duo Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Uhn (Bae Yoo Ram).

In the first poster, the Rainbow Taxi crew pose with broad smiles of their hideout. The environment is heat and peaceable, and on the high of the poster, it reads, “Don’t die. Get revenge. We’ll resolve it for you.” This hints that these 5 antiheroes will assist victims who couldn’t depend on the regulation to care for them.

In the second foremost poster, the Rainbow Taxi crew head out to cope with villains. Their expressions are sharp with willpower, and the air is thick with pressure. From the aspect, prosecutor Kang Ha Na (Esom) watches them with suspicious eyes. The phrases on the high of the poster reads, “Only one name will suffice!”

“Taxi Driver” additionally launched an thrilling teaser video!

The clip begins off with Kim Do Gi furiously vowing to get revenge towards the man who killed his mom, and Jang Sung Cheol watches him from a crowd of reporters and spectators. Jang Sung Cheol approaches Kim Do Gi and asks him to be a part of Rainbow Taxi, saying, “Gained’t you’re taking revenge with me?”

Kim Do Gi ultimately accepts the provide and joins his crew of antiheroes. Kang Ha Na smells one thing fishy happening and begins to analyze into the mysterious taxi service. Kim Do Gi feedback, “In case you individuals had finished your job correctly from the start, then there would’ve been no want for me to inform you this proper now.”

The teaser guarantees thrilling motion, refreshing revenge plots, and an intriguing storyline.

Try the video beneath!

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, taking up the time slot at present occupied by “The Penthouse 2.”

