Watch: Lee Je Hoon, Lee Sung Kyung, And Park Jung Min Star In Cinematic MV For Code Kunst, Simon Dominic, And Choi Jung Hoon Collab

Elle Korea teamed up with Code Kunst, Simon Dominic, and Choi Jung Hoon to launch a star-studded music video in celebration of the journal’s twenty eighth anniversary!

As the primary worldwide trend journal to launch in Korea, Elle is celebrating their twenty eighth anniversary with a particular challenge referred to as “RECONNECT.” The challenge started with their want to greet and supply consolation to these enduring these exhausting occasions by a music. The one album “RECONNECT” options the music “For the gone.”

These main the challenge are producer Code Kunst and actor Park Jung Min. The music is written by Code Kunst whereas Park Jung Min wrote and directed the music video. Additionally on the music are Simon Dominic and Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon whereas actors Lee Je Hoon and Lee Sung Kyung co-star within the music video.

The cinematic music video for the monitor was launched on November 16. It begins with Lee Je Hoon enjoying a police officer listening to an announcement that states, “The nighttime curfew that was initially from midnight to 4 a.m. will change to 11 p.m. to five a.m., extending two hours beginning tomorrow. Moreover, there are plans for robust motion to be taken towards non-public clinics working illegally.” The state of emergency additionally jumps from stage three to stage 4.

This announcement is interrupted by a name reporting an arrest of a lady in her late twenties and Lee Je Hoon makes his strategy to the scene. He places on a masks as he walks over, and all of the officers are additionally sporting masks. His police automobile reads “quarantine security.”

The lady seems to be Lee Sung Kyung, who appears at Lee Je Hoon with a shocked expression, indicating that they know each other. She is arrested for hanging up posters and Lee Je Hoon is handed her bag. One other officer tells him, “It should be exhausting. Watch out.”

As soon as they arrive at their vacation spot, Lee Je Hoon takes Lee Sung Kyung out of her handcuffs and he or she apologizes. He replies, “It’s okay. It’ll get higher. That’s what I’ve to consider.” She responds with a smile, “Gross,” and the 2 head inside.

Later, Lee Je Hoon will get summoned out and Lee Sung Kyung shuts the home windows as Park Jung Min watches on. As soon as Lee Je Hoon is gone, Park Jung Min walks in and discovers Lee Sung Kyung giving medical help to others. Lee Je Hoon seems with a gun, saying, “I can clarify. Let’s discuss exterior.” Park Jung Min factors his gun at Lee Sung Kyung and nonchalantly responds, “It’s chilly exterior. Clarify your self right here.” Lee Je Hoon explains, “Everybody has one thing they wish to shield. For me, that’s this place.”

