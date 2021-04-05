Watch: Lee Je Hoon Talks About Love + Lee Sang Min Gets Excited Behind The Scenes Of His “The Penthouse 2” Cameo In “My Ugly Duckling” Preview

SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling” has revealed an thrilling glimpse of its upcoming episode!

On April 4, the favored actuality present aired a preview of subsequent week’s episode, which can characteristic Lee Je Hoon as a particular MC.

The clip begins with the actor sharing, “The particular person I wish to meet is somebody who’s like my soul mate.” With out context, the video then reveals everybody on set cracking up after Lee Je Hoon turns to Web optimization Jang Hoon and asks, “Get misplaced, will you?”

Subsequent, the preview strikes on to behind-the-scenes footage of Lee Sang Min filming his cameo in SBS’s hit drama “The Penthouse 2.” The star will get nervous as he arrives on the set of what he describes as “such a tremendous drama,” and somebody tells him off-camera, “Hey, don’t get scared. Why are you so nervous?”

Spoilers for “The Penthouse 2” finale

In the ultimate episode of “The Penthouse 2,” Lee Sang Min made a quick particular look as a correctional officer who delivered an vital message to Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) in jail.

In the brand new preview for “My Ugly Duckling,” Lee Sang Min proudly boasts to S.E.S.’s Eugene behind the scenes that his last line was an advert lib that he personally got here up with. “The director wasn’t certain what I ought to say for my advert lib,” he reveals, “so I mentioned this to Joo Dan Te: ‘You recognize that when issues are robust, he who smiles comes out on prime, proper?’”

Regardless of his preliminary nerves, Lee Sang Min turns into hilariously assured concerning the significance of his function as soon as he’s wrapped up filming. “It was an enormous function,” he whispers confidentially, main Shin Dong Yup to joke again within the studio, “Is he actually putting that a lot significance on [his part] proper now?”

Later, Lee Sang Min even begins to dream of a follow-up look in Season 3, and Shin Dong Yup laughs, “He retains getting greedier and greedier!”

The subsequent episode of “My Ugly Duckling” will air on April 11 at 9:05 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the complete preview under!

