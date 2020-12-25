Watch: Lee Ji Ah And Eugene Affectionately Film Fight Scene For “The Penthouse” In Cute Behind-The-Scenes Video

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

On December 24, the smash hit drama launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video that captures the lovable real-life chemistry between its stars. The clip begins with Jo Soo Min training enjoying the piano whereas ready for filming to start out. After mentioning that her fingers really feel frozen as a result of the piano keys are so chilly, she cutely makes an attempt to “thaw” the keys with a warmth pack.

In distinction to her icy demeanor throughout filming as she solemnly confronts Oh Yoon Hee (S.E.S.’s Eugene’s character), as soon as the digital camera stops rolling, Jo Soo Min is all smiles as she playfully clings to Eugene and jokingly repeats her strains in an affectionate method.

Lee Ji Ah and Eugene are equally filled with affection as they movie their battle scene collectively. After fastidiously blocking the main points of their bodily battle, the 2 actresses dive passionately into filming the scene—however as quickly because the director yells “Reduce,” the co-stars instantly embrace one another and repeatedly verify to see if the opposite is okay. Lee Ji Ah additionally adorably apologizes to Kim Hyun Soo after pretending to throttle her throughout filming.

On the finish of the shoot, Lee Ji Ah and Eugene tenderly say their goodbyes to Jo Soo Min, for whom the nightmare scene was her last day of filming. After they trade hugs, Eugene warmly remarks, “You suffered a lot throughout filming. You labored actually arduous.” Lee Ji Ah, who performs Jo Soo Min’s character (Min Seol Ah)’s organic mom within the drama, proudly boasts, “Folks say we glance alike,” and Eugene agrees, “You guys have that vibe.”

The clip then strikes on to footage of Kim Hyun Soo and Choi Ye Bin filming an much more violent altercation between their characters Bae Ro Na and Han Eun Byul. Similar to Lee Ji Ah and Eugene, the 2 younger actresses seamlessly change forwards and backwards between viciously pretending to tear one another’s hair out throughout filming and fortunately guffawing collectively between takes.

Take a look at the complete behind-the-scenes video under!

