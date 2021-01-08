Watch: Lee Ji Ah And Eugene Pretend To Have A Shocking Reunion In Funny “The Penthouse” Making-Of Video

“The Penthouse” shared a behind-the-scenes video from its remaining filming for season one!

The hit present is ready in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse house and facilities round three girls: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society. It ended its first season on January 5, nevertheless it was not too long ago confirmed that the present is coming again with two extra seasons.

The newly launched making-of video begins with Uhm Ki Joon in character as Joo Dan Tae, the husband of Shim Soo Ryeon. Forward of the scene of his arrest, Uhm Ki Joon checks if {the handcuffs} are real. After the police drag out Joo Dan Tae, the actors smile and snort collectively. Park Eun Suk joins to rehearse and movie the scene the place he reveals to Joo Dan Tae that Logan Lee and Goo Ho Dong have been one and the identical individual, and he laughs as he has to maintain going up and down the escalator to retrieve his wig from Uhm Ki Joon once they restart the scene.

Kim So Yeon movies a music lesson scene after which strikes on to shoot the second through which she’s horrified to see her father in the window, pulling off a terrific shocked expression and making herself snort.

Whereas on set for the scene the place Joo Dan Tae stabs Shim Soo Ryeon, Eugene tells Uhm Ki Joon, “I feel you’re going to be the enemy of the nation as soon as this scene airs. You must put together your self.” Uhm Ki Joon laughs and replies, “It’s okay, I’m ready. I received’t go away my home.” Uhm Ki Joon and Lee Ji Ah then work onerous to excellent the assault scene, and Eugene joins them to movie the second through which she holds Lee Ji Ah and sobs.

Uhm Ki Joon and Lee Ji Ah speak with their onscreen youngsters Kim Younger Dae and Han Ji Hyun concerning the filming of the scene through which the children discover out about what’s occurred to Shim Soo Ryeon. Kim Younger Dae and Han Ji Hyun talk about how they assume they’ll act upset and probably cry, and Han Ji Hyun says that she’d cried onerous throughout filming earlier that day. Lee Ji Ah teases her that it’s essential to deal with an individual properly when they’re round, making Han Ji Hyun snort.

Whereas they put together for filming, Lee Ji Ah walks across the set and realizes she’s been caught on digicam. “The mom’s ghost retains wandering round,” she says. She later laughs quietly from the opposite facet of the set as she watches her onscreen household act out the dramatic scene.

In one other take, Eugene is being walked off by the police and he or she stands out her tongue on the making-of digicam as soon as she’s out of the shot of the principle digicam. She then reunites with Lee Ji Ah who was hiding across the nook, and so they each snort as Eugene pretends to be shocked to seek out Lee Ji Ah’s been there all alongside and Lee Ji Ah pretends to be a ghost.

